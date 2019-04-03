Shocking road-rage attack caught on dash cam

Dashcam footage captures a brawl between three men at a busy Currimundi intersection after a road rage incident in January.

SUNSHINE Coast police have made an example of a vicious and "stupid" road-rage attack caught on dash-cam footage saying drivers behaving dangerously could end up in jail.

Sunshine Coast Police Superintendent Darryl Johnson said road rage was "just stupidity" and could potentially cause death, in wake of a targeted incident at Currimundi in January.

"Road rage is an issue that concerns police, we have received a number of reports but not too significant, we are fortunate," he said.

"We have seen incidents in Queensland where fatalities have occurred or physical assaults have ensued... just for people to get to their destination a couple of minutes earlier."

The Daily obtained footage of a shocking road-rage attack in January where a father-son duo was charged with assault and wilful damage after a brawl with another motorist at a busy Currimundi intersection.

Footage showed Kevin Edward Loveridge ram his vehicle into his victim's twice - first when they caught up at a Currimundi intersection and again after the victim jumped out of his car, punched Loveridge's window and demanded he view the damage.

After things appeared to cool down, a brawl broke out in the middle of the road a few kilometres ahead.

The victim is seen pleading with other drivers for help as Loveridge and his son, Aaron Joel Loveridge pull both of his arms, pull his shirt off and put him in a headlock while unleashing with punches and kicks.

In the midst of chaos, the victim's pregnant girlfriend is seen trying to break up the fight before another motorist steps in to help.

Loveridge junior received a 18-month sentence to serve one third, with a parole release date of August 27. His father received a suspended jail sentence.

Both were ordered to pay $1025 for damage to the victim's car.

Supt Johnson said police wouldn't tolerate this behaviour and the punishment handed to those involved showed the courts were treating these offences accordingly.

"The courts are taking a view that's consistent with the community," he said.

"We are not going to accept that kind of behaviour on our roads and magistrates are penalising people accordingly."

New laws proposed by the State Opposition would see the most serious of road-ragers jailed for five years.

All people guilty of road rage would lose their licence for five years under the new laws, if elected.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Darryl Johnson. Ashley Carter

While Supt Johnson welcomed the specific road-rage legislation proposed by the opposition last month, he said police were able to tackle the issue without it.

"We have legislation that allows us to undertake prosecution... but if additional legislation is available we will use it," he said.

Supt Johnson reminded drivers to use their self control during grid lock.

"It's not the end of the world... be respectful and understand there are people of various ages on our roads," he said.