Shocking rise in Bundaberg heartworm cases

HORROR SICKNESS: Red Collar Rescue's Sharyn Banks says her shelter has seen a spike in cases. Warren Lynam

THROUGH nine years and 3070 canines, local dog shelter Red Collar Rescue has has seen five with heartworm.

But in the last four months alone, the rescue has seen another five cases, prompting a warning to dog owners from Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks.

"My message to dog owners is simple - prevention is cheap, treatment is expensive and it is a really nasty way to die,” she said.

"Responsible pet ownership involves keeping your pet parasite-free, both intestinally and heart.”

While Mrs Banks's rescue has managed to save the lives of the heartworm positive dogs in their care, the disease still takes its toll.

Dogs need to be held in isolation for four months before they're cleared of the parasite, which takes away valuable space that could house other homeless pooches.

Heartworm also takes a chunk out of the rescue's budget.

And while Red Collar Rescue has been able to save the sick dogs they've taken on, not all animals are so lucky.

Although the heart, liver, kidneys and circulation may all be affected, heartworm primarily attacks the lungs.

A pet's body reacts to the presence of the worms in the blood vessels, resulting in clot formation, bleeding through vessel walls, and inflammation of surrounding lung tissues.

In more advanced cases there may be heart failure, distressed breathing, a distended abdomen, severe damage to internal organs, and sometimes collapse from sudden destruction of a pet's red blood cells.

By the time an infected pet starts to show symptoms, at least half of the pet's lungs are involved.

Mrs Banks said a common misconception pet many pet owners was that an intestinal all-wormer tablet would prevent heartworm, but the parasites are different and need different medications.

A blood test is the best way to check for the disease, but regular treatment was vital to protect pets.

Owners can choose from a once-yearly injection, or a daily or monthly tablet, chewable tablets or spot-on treatments that also protect against fleas and other worms.

Dogs older than three months starting heartworm treatment need to be tested due to the dangers of heartworm prevention on top of the illness if they're infected.

Heartworm symptoms: