Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

A report has revealed 50 or more indigenous children report sexual abuse each year in Bundaberg

A REPORT into child sexual abuse and violence found more than 50 cases of abuse against indigenous youngsters in Bundaberg was recorded each year.

The shocking number is detailed in the final report by the Youth Sexual Violence and Abuse Steering Committee - made up of indigenous representatives and government agencies.

It found indigenous youths were twice as likely as non-indigenous youths to be victimised.

The report, which was released by the government during the recent estimate hearings, identified Bundaberg as one of a handfull of areas with 50 or more victims each year. Other areas included Cairns, Toowoomba, Kirwan, Caboolture and Logan.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said it was time for Labor to protect the state's indigenous children.

"I call on the Palaszczuk Labor Government to stop playing politics with Queensland's children, particularly Queensland's indigenous children, and take real action now to stamp out youth sexual violence and abuse,” Mr Bennett said.

The Queensland government pledged $12 million to put towards new and expanded initiatives to address youth sexual violence in the far north's indigenous communities.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer says the government was committed to resolving the issue. "We cannot accept that indigenous people are twice as likely to suffer sexual violence,” Ms Farmer said.

"It is time now to put this together with the other pieces of the puzzle, such as the royal commission report, and work with Queenslanders to end sexual violence.”

The NewsMail contacted Mr Bennett and the Premier's office for further comment, however did not receive a response before deadline.