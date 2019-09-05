Shocking number of suicides related to terminal illness

In 2016-17 there were eight suicides connected to terminal illness, in the Bundaberg local government area, identified by the coroner.

In 2016-17 there were eight suicides connected to terminal illness, in the Bundaberg local government area, identified by the coroner.

BUNDABERG has four suicides connected to terminal illnesses a year on average, according to a coronial report that investigating self-harm.

Pro-euthanasia group Clem Jones Trust's chairman, David Muir, used the data to criticise a four-month delay for the parliamentary committee's report into its inquiry into voluntary assisted dying, aged care, and palliative care.

In 2016-17 there were eight suicides connected to terminal illness, in the Bundaberg local government area, identified by the coroner.

The National Coronial Information System reported that Fraser Coast had 7, Gladstone had between 1 to 3, and Brisbane had 29.

Across Queensland in the two years, the most common age linking suicide to terminal illness was between 61 to 70 years. Mr Muir's criticism comes at the same time that the Western Australian's lower parliament voted in support of voluntary euthanasia.

He said the Queensland data should motivate the Palaszczuk government into pushing for the inquiry report date for November, as was originally intended.

The new schedule for it to be heard in March would turn the subject into a state election campaign subject, but even if passed it would take 18 months before the legislation had a local impact, Mr Muir said.

"The mere fact that such a law existed in our state would provide an immediate palliative effect by offering an accessible option at the end of life to those whose suffering cannot be relieved," Mr Muir said.

"The NCIS figures show there is no time to lose."

Bundaberg Parish Priest Peter Tonti noted the report and said there were "horrific" discrepancies between genders, indigenous and non-indigenous people in the data.

Fr Tonti spoke against voluntary assisted dying as a witness when the committee held a hearing in Bundaberg, and he said more research was needed for palliative care services.

"Why are these people finding they are of no worth, they are good people with so much to offer," he said.

"That's a blight on our society in a lot of ways."

He said following the euthanasia policies of countries such as the Netherlands could encourage death as the solution for aged and disability needs.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said the overall suicide rate for the area was high, and there could be several social issues as to why this was the case.

But the inquiry had "great importance".

He said the reason for the delay was there was a huge number of submissions and views expressed by Queenslanders that had to be considered.

"These statistics are not just numbers, they are the lives of Bundaberg residents and we have a number of community groups and organisations who work tirelessly in the mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, aged care and general health settings to provide support," Mr Batt said.

If you have been feeling depressed, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.