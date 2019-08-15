Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

SLOW DOWN: Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed in school zones.

SLOW DOWN: Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed in school zones.

BUNDABERG police are urging motorists to slow down and stick to the speed limit in school zones.

It comes after police issued four drivers with speeding tickets in less than half an hour yesterday outside Norville State School.

A police spokeswoman said the drivers exceeded the speed limit by at least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads fines for speeding more than 13km/h over the limit but not more than 20km/h cost $266 and three demerit points.

Data from TMR also showed in 2018 more than 1700 people were fined across Queensland for not properly securing their kids in the car.

210 of those infringements were issued in the Central Queensland police region, which incorporates Bundaberg.

"Failing to properly restrain a child is inexcusable. It's truly shocking drivers are risking the lives of babies and children,” said RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie.

"Police caught drivers either incorrectly restraining their child, having their child in an incorrect restraint or some not having their child restrained at all.

"You're not only risking a child's life, but you could be fined $400 and three demerit points. Not to mention double demerit points for any repeat offences within a year.”

She said it was important children were in a seat appropriate for their age.

"Babies younger than six months must be in a rear-facing seat, but best practice is to keep them rear-facing for as long as possible for an extra level of protection,” she said.

"Once your child is seven years old it doesn't automatically mean they can come out of a booster seat. They should be 145 centimetres tall so the seatbelt does its job properly in a crash. Shoulder height markers on child restraints indicate when it is time to upgrade.

"While a car seat can be costly, it can be the difference between life and death.”

Meanwhile in Kensington, police stopped a 44-year-old woman who was speeding on Price St.

Police clocked the woman travelling at 105km/h in a 70km/h zone.

She was issued with a $622 fine and lost six demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by 30km/h but not more than 40km/h.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 40km/h are fined $1245 and lose eight demerit points. Their licence is also suspended for six months.