Shocking number of drivers speeding in school zones

ROAD SAFETY: Police will be out in force enforcing speed limits as drivers are urged to slow down in school zones.

EMERGENCY services have praised drivers after a relatively incident free weekend on Bundaberg roads but warned it's not a time to get complacent as students head back to school today.

There will be a heavy police presence around the region's schools as officers impose the 40kmh speed zones.

The RACQ has also put drivers on notice ahead of school returning today, as new statistics reveal the shocking number of motorists speeding through school zones.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ showed more than 18,000 motorists were fined last year for exceeding the school zone speed limit by more than 13kmh.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said it was a timely reminder for drivers to slow down.

"Last year we saw more than 3000 more speeding fines issued within school zones than the previous year, this is disappointing and incredibly dangerous,” she said.

"Roads surrounding schools become a hive of activity as kids are dropped off and picked up, or are walking, skateboarding and riding bicycles to and from school.

"Children can be unpredictable so it's up to motorists to be alert and prepared for anything, and always abide by the speed limit.”

Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said drivers needed to heed the speed limit signs in school zones and stay alert during the school zone times, usually 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm.