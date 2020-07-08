Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The birdstrike left significant damage on the Delta aircraft.
The birdstrike left significant damage on the Delta aircraft.
Offbeat

Shocking impact of ‘birdstrike’ on plane

8th Jul 2020 2:39 PM

A US passenger jet has been forced to divert and land after it reported a problem with its navigation equipment, with photos revealing the horrifying scale of the damage.

The Delta Airlines A319 was carrying 43 passengers between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday night (US time) when the navigation issue forced it to land a JFK airport instead.

When the plane landed, the scale of the damage became clear with photos showing a massive indentation on the plane's nose cone.

Damage from intense hail was initially suspected as the cause of the damage.

Delta later announced that the damage was caused when the plane hit a bird.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta said in a statement.

"The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

This article originally appeared on New Zealand Herald and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Shocking impact of 'birdstrike' on plane

More Stories

airline birds environment flights offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces charges for taking home printers from work

        premium_icon Man faces charges for taking home printers from work

        News Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard he did it to ‘save them from the dump’

        One lane closed after caravan rollover on highway

        premium_icon One lane closed after caravan rollover on highway

        News Two patients are being assessed.

        • 8th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
        • 2 JohnL50
        Local police join forces to raise vital funds

        Local police join forces to raise vital funds

        News The first fundraiser will be held in the Bundaberg CBD tomorrow.

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News One case is an Australian Defence Force officer in quarantine