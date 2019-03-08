Shocking footage shows school yard brawl

SHOCKING: Another school fight was captured on film at a Bundaberg high school this week.

A SLAP to the face followed by a push appeared to be the catalyst for a brawl that resulted in fists flying, kicks and an attempt to pick up one student and dump him onto a brick path, in another shocking display of schoolyard violence.

It's the second brawl caught on camera at Bundaberg North State School in less than three weeks.

The NewsMail understands the incident, which involved one girl and at least three boys, happened on Wednesday.

The video appears to have been filmed by another student sitting close by when an argument between a boy and girl broke out.

In the video a girl can been seen slapping a boy in the face, and when he pushes the girl away, at least three other boys jump in, throwing punches and kicks.

The 53-second video ends without capturing any adults arriving on the scene.

A statement provided by Department of Education on behalf of Bundaberg North State High School was almost a copy of the statement provided on February18 in relation to another violent brawl between several girls at the school.

"Bundaberg North State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment. Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority," both statements read.

"The Department of Education is aware of a fight incident recorded on video and shared on social media.

"The students involved are being dealt with in line with their school's Responsible Behaviour Plans.

"No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues.

"Bundaberg North State High School does not tolerate bullying and violence. The school has implemented a range of pastoral care programs and initiatives across all year levels.

"The school also offers support to students through a range of support staff, including a Guidance Officer, Student Advisors, a School Based Youth Health Nurse and Youth Support Coordinator.

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.

"Bundaberg North State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community."

Yesterday Bundaberg police confirmed they were aware of the incident but no complaint had been made.