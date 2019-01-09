Shocking: Disgraceful words plastered on Bundy church

GRAFFITI: Vandals have painted explicit slogans on the side of the St John's Lutheran Church and surrounding buildings.

Warning: Offensive language in this story

BUNDABERG residents have woken up to a heartbreaking sight this morning after vandals wrote offensive and concerning slogans on the side of a local church.

"F--k God” and "suck my d--k” are just some of the statements painted on the side of the St Johns Lutheran Church and neighbouring buildings on George St.

Other statements read "Life is a prison” and "Life sucks”.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there had been no reports made on the incident at 8.30am.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call local police or Policelink on 131 444.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More details to come