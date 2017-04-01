29°
News

'Shocking': Bundy workers underpaid almost $80k

Jim Alouat
| 1st Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Sunshine Coast-based company Maroochy Sunshine Pty Ltd has been penalised $186,000 and its sole director, Emmanuel Bani, a further $41,300 for underpaying 22 seasonal workers.
Sunshine Coast-based company Maroochy Sunshine Pty Ltd has been penalised $186,000 and its sole director, Emmanuel Bani, a further $41,300 for underpaying 22 seasonal workers. Max Fleet BUN290813RUR1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GROUP of Bundaberg workers were part of a larger faction underpaid almost $80,000 after a Queensland company lured them to Australia with a string of false promises.

Sunshine Coast-based company Maroochy Sunshine Pty Ltd has been penalised $186,000 and its sole director, Emmanuel Bani, a further $41,300 for underpaying 22 seasonal workers from Vanuata $77,649 during a seven-week period.

The workers were employed to pick fruit and vegetables at sites in Bundaberg, Lockyer Valley and Sunshine Coast areas.

The fines were handed out in the Federal Circuit Court in Brisbane following legal action by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

In his judgment, Judge Michael Jarrett described Bani's "appalling treatment” of the workers as having deprived them of the appropriate basic living standards expected in Australia and causing a "profound impact” upon them and their families.

"The offending conduct was clearly designed to exploit this group of vulnerable workers,” Judge Jarrett said.

The workers were recruited by Bani as fixed-term employees on special class 416 visas as part of Australia's Seasonal Worker Programme in July 2014 after they attended a workshop with Bani in Vanuatu in May 2014.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the fines sent a clear message to labour-hire companies: if you are doing the wrong thing you will be caught and you will be punished to the fullest extent.

"I want to again thank Geoffrey and Jane Smith, of the Bundaberg branch of the Australian South Sea Islander Association, who brought this issue to my attention in 2014,” Mr Pitt said.

"I met with some of these workers and heard firsthand about the way they had been treated - it was shocking.”

Judge Jarrett said Bani had promised the workers higher wages than they could have hoped to have earned at that time in Vanuatu and each worker travelled to Australia in response to Bani's offer at considerable expense.

Bani required each of the employees to fund the costs of obtaining a visa, airfares to Australia, a medical check-up and a police check.

Many of the workers took out loans with the National Bank of Vanuatu to cover these costs.

"The promises made to the employees by Mr Bani... were for the most part false. Most received no wages while in Australia and had to endure appalling treatment by Mr Bani,” Judge Jarrett said.

Under the terms of the Seasonal Worker Programme and his agreement with the employees, Bani was obliged to provide each of the workers with at least 30 hours of work each week and weekly wages of more than $500.

But, Maroochy Sunshine and Bani paid 13 of the 22 workers nothing at all while they worked in Australia. The others were given individual cash payments of between $50 and $300.

The Fair Work Ombudsman began investigating Maroochy Sunshine after receiving a referral from the Department of Employment.
The Fair Work Ombudsman began investigating Maroochy Sunshine after receiving a referral from the Department of Employment. Mike Knott BUN260514PCK1

The Fair Work Ombudsman began investigating Maroochy Sunshine after receiving a referral from the Department of Employment, which was responsible for administrating the Seasonal Worker Programme.

Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Michael Campbell says the investigation discovered serious exploitation, which was evidenced by the Court ordering near maximum penalties.

"Many of the workers were forced to go hungry as they were not being paid and any food that was provided was scarce,” Mr Campbell said.

One of the workers gave evidence that working for Bani's company was like "slavery times” and that he had "never before experienced working a full day without even a cup of tea and only being fed tomatoes”. The worker said he was still upset and would never forget how he was treated by Bani.

The workers spent much of their time in remote and isolated transient accommodation, sometimes sleeping in a bus on the side of the road or on chairs in a bedroom owned by a friend of Bani.

The Court heard that Bani would get angry and scream if workers asked him about their pay, sometimes threatening to call police and have the workers thrown in jail.

The Court held that Bani, in addition to underpaying the men, also underpaid annual leave entitlements and breached pay-slip and frequency-of-pay laws, and knowingly failed to comply with a Notice to Produce.

The Court has also ordered Maroochy Sunshine to back-pay the workers their outstanding entitlements of $77,649.

In the event that the company does not make the back-payment, the Court has ordered the penalty imposed on Bani go towards partially rectifying the underpayment of the workers.

Employers and employees seeking help regarding their workplace rights and obligations can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or contact the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94.

An interpreter service is available on 13 14 50 and information on the website is translated into 27 different languages.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  backpacker bundaberg fair work ombudsman vanuatu

Families stuck in flooded streets says council no help

Families stuck in flooded streets says council no help

EVEN neighbourhoods close to town were not immune to Bundaberg's widespread drainage issues during flash flooding.

ROAD CLOSURES: Which Bundaberg roads are closed?

Cedars Crossing on the Burnett River is still closed to traffic this morning with the peak in the river due Sunday afternoon.

Some roads remain open but authorities urge caution

Man snaps great white shark in flooded street

JAWS: A great white shark was seen swimming in flood waters on Telegraph St Thursday.

Resident says he couldn't believe his eyes

71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

Wide Bay Burnett has registered over 70 claims in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The number is expected to increase

Local Partners

An immigrant's sweet trek from Italy to Bundy

THE Bundaberg region is rich in its sugar history and the NewsMail has collected a number of stories in a special book called the Sweet Life.

Potholes a nuisance on FE Walker St

ROAD DAMAGE: Potholes being repaired in Fe Walker Street.

Wet weather puts roads to the test

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

BUNDY'S Good Boy are quickly becoming men of the hour with the announcement that they'll be playing the Splendour in the Grass and Blurst of Times festivals.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

L3-12 and 41,43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $220,000 ...

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $300,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!