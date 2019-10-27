SHOCK TRAGEDY: Performer collapses on rodeo stage

TRAGEDY AT RODEO: A waist high sheet was lifted over the stage.

TRAGEDY AT RODEO: A waist high sheet was lifted over the stage. Tessa Flemming

A MUSICIAN has collapsed on stage at the Warwick Rodeo tonight.

While details are still emerging, crowd members said they were watching the Brad Cox band perform, when after two songs, a waist-high sheet was pulled up over the stage and emergency services were called to the area.

Police and ambulances services attended and a replacement performer said the man was recovering in hospital.

Witness Kim Bond said speculation was rife among the rodeo crowds.

Ms Bond said the tragedy had completely shifted the upbeat feeling of the night.

"It's sad but they need to get people away from the stage and sort of keep the mood light."

Paramedics and police have left the scene.

Warwick Daily News will keep you updated as more details emerge.