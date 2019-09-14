Shock: RACQ fuel data shows Bundy region's dearest town

Bargara's fuel was dearer than Bundy's by a country mile.

DATA from the RACQ earlier this week showed average fuel prices in Childers were among the highest in the state.

On Friday however, Bargara did one better with local fuel stations advertising the higher fuel prices than Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin.

Throughout Bundaberg on Friday, unleaded prices hovered around the 134.9 cents per litre mark while diesel saw prices anywhere between 139.7 to 145.9cpl.

Childers saw unleaded priced at about 142.9cpl and diesel at 145.9cpl.

Gin Gin servos let fuel go for similar prices.

The RACQ deemed fair prices for the day for unleaded and diesel to sit respectively at 133.5 and 141.4cpl.

Then came the prices for Bargara, with both the Woolworths Caltex and United Service Centre both selling unleaded for 144.9cpl and diesel for 147.9cpl.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said earlier in the week it was disappointing that good deals had dried up for drivers and the rise in prices was a good reminder to shop around.