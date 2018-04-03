SHOCK MOVE? Push to move Bundy cricket from historic home

GAME CHANGER: The report says cricket's departure would open Salter Oval up for rugby union

THE Bundaberg Cricket Association says the price must be right to move play from Salter Oval.

A new draft report prepared by Brisbane-based company Ross Planning for Bundaberg Regional Council has recommended that senior cricket matches move from Salter Oval to Kendalls Flat in the future.

The draft report was done as part of the council's sport and recreation strategy for the next 10 years. The recommendations are yet to be provided to council and have not been adopted.

The report says that cricket is "too expensive to maintain” and it would be best to have all matches at Kendalls Flat.

That would, in turn, allow rugby union to move in and play the Spring Cup at Salter during the summer before the Bundaberg Rugby League is played in winter.

BCA president John Howard agreed that it does cost a lot of money to maintain both facilities but the current situation was best for the game.

"Salter Oval started as a cricket oval and that has been the case for over 100 years,” he said.

"Council would need to invest a lot of money for us to move.”

The biggest issue for Howard is replicating the lights and the facilities that Salter Oval provides.

He said it would be a shame if cricket moved away from a place steeped in plenty of history and away from a grandstand that was close to full for the recent Bulls Masters event.

"It would be detrimental for cricket to not have lighting for our matches,” Howard said.

"We would also need more turf wickets installed at Kendalls Flats to suit the move as well.”

The BCA has a strong ally the Bundaberg Rugby League, which shares and leases the venue with them.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said his organisation wanted to see cricket stay at the venue.

"We have a good relationship with cricket,” he said.

"We share the costs with cricket including the hiring of a full time groundsmen and paying with them all the rates that are required.”

Ireland said if a move was to happen, he hoped it would be with BCA's blessing.

Bundaberg Rugby president Luke McCloskey agreed.

He said union had been looking at playing at Salter - but not at the expense of other sports.

"We have no intention of coming in and breaking the partnership,” McCloskey said.

"But absolutely we would like to play at Salter Oval - it is one of the best grounds in regional Queensland.

"As much as we would like to have a standalone ground, we won't do it at the expense of cricket.”

A council spokesman said a decision about the draft report had not been made.

"Any initiative involving the key sports of cricket and rugby league making alternative arrangements regarding where they may play their sports would be driven by those associations,” he said.

"No decision has been made by council regarding the relocation of any sporting body.'