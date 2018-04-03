Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Shock as ‘killer clown’ photobombs wedding

by Rush Hour
3rd Apr 2018 8:30 AM

A WOMAN was left in "complete shock" after she received a framed photo from her wedding as a gift from her husband, only to discover that there was a creepy clown lurking in the background.

Thankfully it wasn't just someone who had taken it upon themselves to creep in the couple's photos, the whole thing was organised by the groom as part of an elaborate prank.

Vincent Alexander desperately wanted a clown at his wedding, but his partner Manda wasn't very keen on the idea, so he came up with an alternative.

He has his brother pose in a 'killer clown' costume in the back of one of their photos, unbeknown to his wife, and then gave the picture to her on their first wedding anniversary.

"After a year of keeping a secret, she finally opened her anniversary gift," Alexander wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am shocked she never found out ... Happy anniversary sweetheart, I love you to death."

He posted a video of his wife's disbelief when she unwrapped the gift, which soon turned into laughter.

april fools clown clown prank editors picks photobomb wedding photos
News Corp Australia
Prison prescribed for medical centre fraudster

Prison prescribed for medical centre fraudster

News This business owner fleeced a couple out of $132,000 and invested the money between his assets.

Huge cost of losing our smarts

premium_icon Huge cost of losing our smarts

News “This trend should be deeply concerning for all Australians."

  • 3rd Apr 2018 10:09 AM
LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

Destinations Winterfeast invites trend-setting foodies to Bundaberg's table

  • 3rd Apr 2018 10:00 AM
Reports a person has been hit by car on Quay St

Reports a person has been hit by car on Quay St

Breaking Reports a person has been hit by a car

  • 3rd Apr 2018 9:57 AM

Local Partners