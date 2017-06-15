24°
Shock as hairdresser gets letter on how to cut kids' hair

15th Jun 2017 12:10 PM

A WIDE Bay hairdresser was shocked to be given written orders this week by a local school on how to cut the hair of its students.

Gympie's Streetwise Hair owner Lorraine Carter said the 'Dear Hairdresser' letter arrived in the post on Monday stringently outlining the school's acceptable hairstyles that do not include: hair below the eyebrows, girls to have more than two plaits and boys' hair clipped below a number 3.

Clips, bands and ribbons are also for functional purposes 'not merely decorative.'

"When I opened the letter I got the shock of my life," the experienced hairdresser said.

"I've been a hairdresser for 35 years and I've never seen anything like it.

"The way the letter was written it is was stipulating exactly what the child's haircut needs to be like."

The school had opened with contents of the letter as 'being helpful' to the business.

A Gympie hairdresser was shocked to receive this letter from a local school.
A Gympie hairdresser was shocked to receive this letter from a local school. Contributed

"From time to time we have students arrive at school with a haircut that falls outside our hairstyle policy which can be problematic for parents and students," the letter said.

"By being aware of our requirements then you may be able to assist your clients in selecting a suitable cut/style, or at least notify them that their choice may cause an issue at school."

Mrs Carter said the school's directive had put her in an extremely awkward position with her clients.

"I feel that it's up to the parents as to how a haircut goes - they're actually paying for the haircut not the school.

"It was very to the point."

She also believes the strict rules are squashing a child's way of expressing themselves.

"I think for children it's their way of expressing their individuality. If their parents don't have a problem, why should they (the school)."

The full guidelines, that were included in the letter sent to at least two Gympie hairdressing businesses, are outlined below:

  • Students are expected to keep their hair looking natural, clean and well-groomed.
  • Hair is to be worn away from the face and not falling below the eyebrows to accommodate Health & safety regulations in workshops, etc. Clips should be used to ensure hair does not impair vision.
  • Girls' hair below the collar must all be tied back; no more than (2) plaits.
  • Ribbons/scrunchies/clips/bands in school colours may be worn. Hair accessories should be functional, not merely decorative.
  • Boys' hair should be no longer than collar and no shorter than an umber three clipper. No rat's tails.
  • The head is not to be fully or partially shaved.
  • Faddish hairstyles are unacceptable.
  • Any noticeable and/or blatant change to hair colour (dying or bleaching) will incur immediate suspension until the colour reverts to its original colour.
Topics:  schools wide bay

Topics:  schools wide bay

