Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A razor blade that was found in a packet of yoghurt-covered sultanas in Brisbane on Wednesday.
A razor blade that was found in a packet of yoghurt-covered sultanas in Brisbane on Wednesday.
News

MUM'S HORROR: Razor blade found in sultana pack

by Chris Clarke
29th Aug 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE mother says her daughter found a razor blade in her sultana pack, raising fresh questions about deadly contaminants in Australian food.

The woman said the blade was in a Sunbeam yoghurt-covered sultana product, which she says was purchased at Woolworths at Kenmore, in Brisbane's west, on Wednesday.

"My daughter found this razor blade (!) in her Sunbeam yoghurt covered sultanas today! Please be careful if you buy these," the woman wrote on Facebook.

"Bought from Woolworths Kenmore but there was no sign of package tampering."

The disturbing discovery comes months after sewing pins were found in strawberry punnets around Australia, sparking a major police investigation. Charges have been laid.

The mother said she has reported the matter to Woolworths and Sunbeam, as well as her local police station.

"So lucky it was my teenager that found it and not a small child as it's obviously a product targeted at young kids."

More Stories

Show More
children editors picks safety shopping

Top Stories

    BARGARA JEWEL: Final piece of land now bought

    premium_icon BARGARA JEWEL: Final piece of land now bought

    News THE last piece of the puzzle to completing the groundwork for the Jewel high-rise development has been secured.

    Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

    premium_icon Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

    Politics The Federal Opposition Government said it’s crucial for money to be spent on...

    REVEALED: How Bundaberg schools performed in NAPLAN

    premium_icon REVEALED: How Bundaberg schools performed in NAPLAN

    Education Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in May