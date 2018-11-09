Shock for Auswide customers after walking into crowded foyer

SHOCKED: Colin and Helen Higham walked into the crowded Auswide foyer to find Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.

IT WASN'T an ordinary morning at the bank for Colin and Helen Higham as they walked into the crowded Auswide foyer.

Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters was chatting to the cashier after the bank's announcement of its three-year partnership with the Maroons.

Mr Higham said he had no idea what was going on when all he wanted to do was deposit a cheque.

It was his wife who had to do a double-take as she saw Walters standing at the counter.

Now it wasn't because she was a big fan of the sport, more so because she was shocked to see her sister's brother-in-law cheerfully greeting customers.

Mrs Higham said she's only met "Kevvy once before at her sister's wedding" but it was a nice surprise to see him in the Rum City.

Walters took time to give the couple a hug and a quick chat about all things football and family, before they left the bank with huge smiles on their faces.