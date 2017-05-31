24°
Business

Shock electricity bill forces hospital to go solar power

Jim Alouat
| 31st May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:41 AM
SOLAR SYSTEM: Business development manager Stuart Bonnett with artwork depicting the new solar panel array on the roof of the Friendly Society Private Hospital.
SOLAR SYSTEM: Business development manager Stuart Bonnett with artwork depicting the new solar panel array on the roof of the Friendly Society Private Hospital. Mike Knott BUN300517SOLAR1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Friendly Society Private Hospital will spend more than $1 million to install the largest solar system ever seen on an Australian hospital saving it millions of dollars on its energy bill.

The project will see the installation of 1253 individual 435w panels on all available roof space of the hospital and maintenance shed, with a total system size of 545kW, the largest rooftop installation in Bundaberg.

The hospital's business development manager Stuart Bonnett said The Friendlies had been investigating solar as an option for the past 12 months.

But in January the hospital found out it would be hit with a 30% increase to its $80,000 a month electricity bill, leaving it with no other option but to go solar.

"The cost of energy is going up so we had been doing some research and found it was a worthwhile exercise to implement solar," Mr Bonnett said.

"But with that 30% increase it made it an imperative to fast-track the project.

"Every dollar we can save on our energy is another dollar we can put towards improving the the hospital."

Mr Bonnett said the savings would be put towards the hospital's expansion plans in cardiology and oncology services.

With the cost savings in electricity, the system will pay for itself in just four years as it powers about 25.6% of the hospital's electricity needs.

"While 25% doesn't sound significant, it will save the hospital $3.1 million in the first 10 years and $6.9 million by year 20 years," Mr Bonnett said.

The solar panels will cover about 75% of the hospital's footprint and any future development will be designed to incorporate more solar panels.

As part of the solar installation project, The Friendlies, through SolarArk, will convert all four hot waters systems, each with five containers, to solar hot water.

In about three years, the hospital's gas hot water bill will be zero, saving $84,000 each year.

Installation will begin within the next three months.

SolarArk and GEM Energy will work together with The Friendlies to build the million-dollar energy system.

GEM Energy chief executive Jack Hooper said it had taken a substantial amount of time and engineering to get to this point, but he was very excited about the project.

"The Friendlies are a great example of an organisation looking to secure their energy costs and provide a huge carbon off-set," Mr Hooper said.

"We've seen some good systems installed here in Bundaberg and the installation for The Friendlies will be the largest rooftop installation in the area.

Mr Hooper said a good quality solar installation gave the hospital the opportunity to secure its energy costs and improve the financial and environment sustainability of its business.

SolarArk Queensland state manager Chris Poulton said the Friendlies' commitment to solar electricity had provided the perfect scenario to migrate the hot water generation from the previous gas system over to primarily sun-generated sources.

"The Friendlies are to be commended for identifying the industry leading performance advantage and significantly longer life span of SolarArk Evacuated Tube Technology for generating hot water," Mr Poulton said.

"This project will be the largest hospital-based evacuated tube solar hot water system in the nation

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  electricity bill friendly society private hospital solar power

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Teen siblings' deaths rock show community

Teen siblings' deaths rock show community

THREE minutes' silence will be observed at the Bundaberg Show in a display of solidarity for the three members of the Pink family killed in a horror smash close

Bundy students are getting up for Sunrise

MEDIA TEAM: Danielle Thompson on camera with the crew from Bundaberg State High School who will meet the stars of Sunrise in Sydney.

Local media class jetting off to Sydney

Race club gets $10,000 for cyclone damage

STORM DAMAGE: The $10,000 cash injection will cover the club's out-of-pocket expenses associated with repairing damaged infrastructure.

Cyclone Debbie left mark on Bundaberg Race Club

Council approves giant slides for Bay water park

FUN IN THE SUN: The tender for the new 56m attractions was approved in by Fraser Coast Regional Council this week.

Tender for 56m-high attractions gets approval

Local Partners

Cardiac program has heaps of ticker

IT'S mid-morning on a Monday at Bundaberg's IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre and the medical waiting room is abuzz with patients.

Have your say on new CBD as council short-lists designers

CHANGE COMING: The Bundaberg CBD is getting a facelift, with work due to start on a revitalisation project next year.

Contact group members and share your vision

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

What's on around the pubs and clubs

Bundaberg gig guide this weekend

Justin Standley croons into town for concert

BIG O: Justin Standley

Relay for Life in Bundaberg

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

Die hard Queensland fan Gabby Dargel is unbelievably excited to Brisbane to see her first State of Origin game but she's not impressed with the cost of flights.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

'Like winning lotto': Mary Valley's accidental millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!