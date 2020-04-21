Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Shock discovery after ‘suspicious’ COVID restrictions breach

by Erin Smith
21st Apr 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 'suspicious' late-night meet-up at a Train Station north of Brisbane proved costly for two young men, with police charging one of the pair with possessing a knife and driving unlicensed, and slapping both men with thousand-dollar fines for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

coronaviruspromo

Redcliffe police reportedly found the men sitting in a car at the Kippa-Ring train station at 2am on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Richard Downie said the two men, in their mid-20s, were from Beenleigh.

"They were waiting in the car, they could not have been parked any further away from the train station if they tried," he said.

Two men were fined for breaching COVID-19 non-essential travel restrictions after they were found at the Kippa-Ring train station carpark at 2am on Saturday. Picture: Chris Higgins
Two men were fined for breaching COVID-19 non-essential travel restrictions after they were found at the Kippa-Ring train station carpark at 2am on Saturday. Picture: Chris Higgins

"It was a suspicious circumstance."

The duo told police they were waiting for a mate, also from Beenleigh, to arrive.

"The last communication they had, had with the mate was at 7am," Sen Sgt Downie said.

"I like to think we are using common sense policing (the COVID-19 regulations) but they had no reason to be there. On top of that the story they gave was rubbish."

Most people are doing the right thing in Redcliffe, during COVID-19. Picture: Renae Droop
Most people are doing the right thing in Redcliffe, during COVID-19. Picture: Renae Droop

The pair were both issued with $1334 fines for breaching non-essential travel rules.

One of the pair was also charged with possession of a knife and driving unlicensed.

 

Redcliffe Police have issued only four fines to people for breaching coronavirus restrictions since the laws came into effect.

Sen Sgt Downie said the other two fines came from similar instances where people were breaking the non-essential travel rules.

"Most people are doing the right thing," he said.

 

Originally published as Shock discovery after 'suspicious' COVID restrictions breach

covid-19 restrictions breach

Just In

    PM condemns racist attacks

    PM condemns racist attacks
    • 21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM
    Morrison on Virgin bail out

    Morrison on Virgin bail out
    • 21st Apr 2020 2:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Virgin collapse means for Alliance flights in Bundy

        premium_icon What Virgin collapse means for Alliance flights in Bundy

        News ALLIANCE Airlines has spoken about the future of its Bundaberg-Brisbane route amid turmoil in Australia’s aviation industry.

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Local pride keeps coffee bar owner strong

        premium_icon Local pride keeps coffee bar owner strong

        News Street Bean Coffee Bar owner Judy Plath said the coffee bar was already...

        Acorn team motivated by joy of children

        premium_icon Acorn team motivated by joy of children

        News Children a welcome respite from world worries for teachers