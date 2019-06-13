Menu
North Burnett Regional Council CEO Gary Rinehart is resigning due to personal reasons after nine months in the role.
Breaking

Shock decision: Council CEO resigns after nine months

by Jake Finnigan, Central & North Burnett Times
13th Jun 2019 12:27 PM
NORTH Burnett Regional Council CEO Gary Rinehart has resigned due to personal reasons just nine months into the role.

Mayor Rachel Chambers announced the news via Facebook this morning.

"It is with sadness, understanding and gratitude that I inform you that council has accepted the resignation of our CEO Gary Rinehart,” Cr Chambers wrote.

"Sadness, as Gary has only been with us for nine months and we were just starting to see the results of many changes he has enacted during this time.

"Understanding, as Gary has resigned for personal reasons which we will not go into, suffice to say that council, as work colleagues and friends, fully support his decision.

"And gratitude, that we have had Gary for the short time we have as his fresh ideas, passion, skills and experience have propelled council forward.”

Cr Chambers said Mr Rinehart would remain as CEO until a replacement was found "to achieve a smooth transition”.

"We once again are on the hunt for someone extraordinary, as our region and our staff deserve nothing less,” she said.

Council's media department has been contacted for further comment.

