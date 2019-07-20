Menu
Actors Ryan Potter and Teagan Croft in a scene from Titans.
Shock death on set of TV show

by Bronte Coy
20th Jul 2019 9:15 AM

A crew member has died after a stunt went horribly wrong on the set of a popular US TV series.

Warren Appleby, a special effects co-ordinator on the DC Universe show Titans, was killed after a piece of a car being used for stunt rehearsals unexpectedly broke off and hit him.

Production has now been shut down for two days, with a Warner Bros. spokesperson revealing in a statement that the cast and crew are "heartbroken and devastated."

The cast of Titans.
"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects co-ordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot," the statement read.

"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Appleby's other TV and film credits include It: Chapter Two, The Strain, The Shape of Water, Hemlock Grove, The Bridge, Repo Men and Assault on Precinct 13.

Titans was launched on the DC Universe streaming service last October, and was renewed for a second season ahead of the premiere of its first season.

