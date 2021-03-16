Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The figures were well above Queensland‘s rate of nine offences per 100,000 people.
The figures were well above Queensland‘s rate of nine offences per 100,000 people.
News

SHOCK STATS: Coast city has region’s worst sex assault rate

Carlie Walker
16th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shock data released by police has shown Maryborough has the worst rate of sexual assault in the Wide Bay despite having one of the smallest populations in the area.

Queensland Police data shows that since January 2010, there have been 22 sex offences committed per 100,000 people every month in the Maryborough police division.

While the news cycle was dominated by serious allegations of sexual misconduct in Australia's capital cities, and even in the corridors of power, sexual crime is actually a more pervasive problem in the regions where offence rates are often well above the state average.

Community Newsletter SignUp

In Gympie there have been about 15 sex offences committed per 100,000 people every month.

In Bundaberg, the rate since 2010 has been 14 crimes per 100,000 people each month, in Hervey Bay it has been 12.

The figures across the Coast were well above Queensland's rate of nine offences per 100,000 people.

Phoenix House sexual assault service CEO Jason Rushton said sexual offence rates often rose in more isolated areas.

Better education was one necessity, he said, and not just around consent.

If you need help phone the Sexual Assault Helpline on 1800 010 120.

Originally published as SHOCK DATA: Coast city has region's worst rate of sex assault

More Stories

fcpolice sexual assault
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WITHDRAWN: Why Greensill Farming pulled 3-storey office plan

        Premium Content WITHDRAWN: Why Greensill Farming pulled 3-storey office plan

        News CEO Damien Botha discusses what the Bundaberg-based company is doing instead and the latest on the Qunaba composting facility.

        Local Airbnb trends and how it’s helping Bundy recover

        Premium Content Local Airbnb trends and how it’s helping Bundy recover

        News While the tourism industry took a major hit following the pandemic, trends have...

        Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

        Premium Content Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

        Crime The court heard the man would sell MDMA “primarily on weekends”.

        PHOTOS: Twerking classes have Bundy booties popping

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Twerking classes have Bundy booties popping

        News “It sounds uncomfortable when you hear about it, but when you’re doing it it’s just...