Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Not all businesses in our region survive.
Not all businesses in our region survive.
Business

Thousands of Bundaberg businesses shut

Sherele Moody
by
15th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG businesses do not always boom but one expert says our kids could be the key to turning this around.

Best & Less, Pacific Seafoods, At Home, Ray's Outdoors, Metro Tiles and JX Leathergoods are among the 2935 businesses that closed during the past four years.

Owners often bite off more than they can chew when investing their time and money into dream enterprises that end in nightmares, Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO Peter Strong says.

"Businesses close down for a range of reasons - one of the big issues is setting up things like coffee shops when there are lots of them already around," Mr Strong said.

"If your business is not viable and you are waiting for things to turn around, you need to swallow your pride and close down.

"A little pain and a little embarrassment are better than bankruptcy."

Mr Strong said would-be entrepreneurs could learn a lot from children who are running little profit-makers while juggling school, sports and socialising with friends.

"There are kids in school who run real businesses - they are not hobbies," he said.

"If we recognise them while in the school system, a good business community will work with them now to help them understand things like cash flow.

"Even kids with behavioural problems can run little businesses and succeed." - NewsRegiona
 

business business closures local economy money
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: How do we compare to Coffs and Bunbury?

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: How do we compare to Coffs and Bunbury?

    News WHAT is it about Bundaberg that makes us stand out? What makes people want to come here and not leave?

    Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    premium_icon Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    News Students benefit from chat with Ben Roberts-Smith

    United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    premium_icon United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    Politics 132 candidates have been announced, but not Hinkler's

    Mining families’ message to student protesters

    premium_icon Mining families’ message to student protesters

    Education Class war: Bush kids fear for jobs as city students protest coal mines