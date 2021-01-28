Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Granville State School principal Leon McKay is facing two charges. Photo: File.
Granville State School principal Leon McKay is facing two charges. Photo: File.
News

SHOCK CHARGES: Fraser Coast principal to face court

Carlie Walker
27th Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 28th Jan 2021 4:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Maryborough school principal is understood to have been stood down after being charged with serious offences.

Leon McKay, principal of Granville State School, is facing one charge of serious assault of a person over 60 and another charge of interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

A spokesman from Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

However it is understood Mr McKay has been stood down from his role at the school while the charges are before the court.

He is scheduled to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 2.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SERVO, SHOPS, MORE: Big plans for Bargara project revealed

        Premium Content SERVO, SHOPS, MORE: Big plans for Bargara project revealed

        News A material change of use application has been lodged for a four-stage development on Rifle Range Rd, Bargara. READ MORE:

        • 28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Man in court for exposing himself at local shopping centre

        Premium Content Man in court for exposing himself at local shopping centre

        News He told police he wasn’t aware his fly was down and denied the claims when spoken...

        • 28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Not-for-profit gives kids wings to fly high as school starts

        Premium Content Not-for-profit gives kids wings to fly high as school starts

        News “Growing up it was always so exciting to go get your school books, so we always put...

        • 28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        FISHING REPORT: Where they’ve been biting around Bundy

        Premium Content FISHING REPORT: Where they’ve been biting around Bundy

        News PHOTOS: With the Australia Day holiday just gone, there has been reports of good...

        • 28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM