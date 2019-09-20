Shock Bachelor twist that saw enraged viewers switch off

Producers of the Bachelor pulled a sneaky last-minute trick in the season finale that left viewers fuming.

Thousands of Bachelor fiends tuned into the season finale on Thursday night only to switch off the tele just 20 minutes out from the ending.

The gotcha moment saw directors switch up the cars driving towards show host Osher Gunsberg and Bachelor Matt Agnew, with history telling fans the first dame to approach is always the loser.

Viewers were left thinking that season favourite Chelsea McLeod was going to be turned down by Agnew.

Season favourite chemical engineer Chelsea McLeod was the first to step out of the vehicle to greet Gunsberg, leaving some viewers furious with the impression that she was going to be rejected by Agnew.

Viewers were left stunned and confused as series villain Abbie Chatfield stepped out of the second limousine, duping thousands into thinking that she was going to be Matt's chosen lady.

Angry viewers took to social media to pen their confusion, with a meme posted on Facebook saying "props to the producers for being cheeky bastards" receiving thousands of likes.

Chatfield being dumped in the Bachelor finale... she wasn’t happy.

Scores of viewers said they stormed out of the loungeroom after seeing McLeod step out of the vehicle, with some saying they "couldn't bare to watch" and others left "spewing" and "stressing."

"Abbie really thought she had it in the bag. That look she gave him," said another.

But some viewers were happy about the mix-up, saying it was a welcome surprise.

One viewer said the trick was "genius" because most viewers "hated" Abbie.

Another Bachelor viewer, 29-year-old nurse Kirsten Gildersleeve, said she liked the mix-up although was left "slightly confused."

Agnew and McLeod’s happy ending on Thursday night.

"I also thought it was a good idea because it's always so obvious who wins and loses based on who gets out of the car first so it was good that they switched it up. They tricked us for sure but I wasn't angry!""

Another viewer, 26-year-old Clare Gildersleeve said the gotcha moment was "genius" and an intentional bid to patch things up after the fall-out from the Honey Badger last season.

"I think the producers knew from day dot they would be the winners, they picked each other especially to gain back the public's trust after the badger screwed it last time."