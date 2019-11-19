Shock announcement that Dimmeys is closing down

Dimmeys Bundaberg is closing, according to the business's Facebook post.

BUNDABERG shoppers have been left startled by a shock announcement.

Just hours ago, a post appeared on the Dimmeys Bundaberg Facebook page announcing that after 166 years, the store, one of Australia's oldest retailers, was closing.

The store announced that as part of the closure, a sale would be held in store from tomorrow, as well as online.

The post reads: "All stock in store must go".

"Excludes already marked down items".

Dimmeys Facebook likers responded with shock and sadness that the store, which had been in its location in Bundaberg for decades, was going.

The NewsMail will attempt to contact Dimmeys to find out more.