SHOCK: 1800 Bundy battlers skip 5 or more meals a week

The survey conducted by the Australian Council of Social Service of nearly 500 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients found that more than 80 per cent of recipients skipped meals and went without showers and heating to save money.

The survey conducted by the Australian Council of Social Service of nearly 500 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients found that more than 80 per cent of recipients skipped meals and went without showers and heating to save money. Tuomas_Lehtinen

MORE than four of every five Newstart recipients across the country skip necessities every day to save money, a new survey shows.

The survey conducted by the Australian Council of Social Service of nearly 500 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients found that more than 80 per cent of recipients skipped meals and went without showers and heating to save money.

The same survey found that about 44 per cent went without more than five meals a week.

If these numbers hold true for the 4670 postcode, with an unemployed population of 4080 in December of last year, over 3200 Bundaberg Newstart recipients are skipping meals to make ends meet.

These numbers would also represent nearly 1800 of Bundaberg recipients skipping more than five meals each week.

Despite calls from all corners, the federal government has refused to consider an increase to the Newstart payment aside from twice-yearly adjustment in line with inflation.

Newstart has not seen a real increase in 25 years, and is now less than 40 per cent of the income of the minimum wage.

Nationals MPs have defied warnings against pursuing policy agendas from Prime Minister Scott Morrison by conducting their own costings on boosting the Newstart payment.

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce added his voice to the calls to increase Newstart last week, yesterday saying his struggles on his $200,000-plus salary inspired his calls to increase the payment.

"It's not that I'm not getting money, it's just that it's spread so thin,” Mr Joyce said today.

"It's just a great exercise in humility, going from deputy prime minister to watching every dollar you get.”

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson described Mr Joyce's explanation as "ridiculous”, saying that many people would want to be earning his wage.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has repeatedly rejected calls to increase Newstart payments arguing his priority is to drive down costs of living.