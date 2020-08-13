Menu
Rachael Lines was charged with going armed as to cause fear after an incident at a Moffat Beach unit on June 16. Picture: Social media.
Crime

Shish kebab or machete? Woman claims misunderstanding

Laura Pettigrew
13th Aug 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
A woman allegedly caught wielding a machete at police has branded the incident as a "huge misunderstanding" saying she was holding a shish kebab skewer she had eaten a sausage off.

Rachael Lines was charged with going armed as to cause fear after an incident at a Moffat Beach unit on June 16.

Alleged wild highway chase lands man in court

Axe-wielding man wakes woman from slumber

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told a court police attended the address after hearing screaming and a commotion.

He said Miss Lines allegedly met police at the front of the complex wielding a metal bladed weapon they believed to be a machete.

"The defendant was very aggressive shouting racial profanities in a crazed manner holding the weapon to her head," he said.

He said police pulled their firearms and taser when Miss Lines allegedly leant towards them, but they were able to defuse the situation with verbal directions.

Miss Lines said the incident was a misunderstanding.

"I was eating a sausage off a shish kebab that I just got out of the griller and came around the corner and they both called their guns on me," she said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist adjourned the matter until August 26 to allow Miss Lines to seek legal advice.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

