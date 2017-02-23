Ship keeper wanted to mind the Tobruk

IT MIGHT not be the usual baby-sitting client - it's unlikely to throw a tantrum and certainly won't need a nappy change - but apparently the ex-HMAS Tobruk needs looking after.

The Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing requires the services of a reliable contractor to carry out ship keeping services on ex-HMAS Tobruk while the tender process is undertaken to appoint a principle/primary contractor for the preparation and scuttling of the ship for a dive wreck.

With the Navy vessel berthed at the John J.Fisher wharf at the BundabergPort, the ship keeping contractor will need to be able to carry out a number of roles, including accessing the ship with a domestic commercial vessel and boarding the ship via a vertical ladder, with handrails attached to the ship.

The work load is expected to take two hours a day and requires two people to check the ship twice daily, specifically the maintenance of mooring lines, draft lines on the hull, vessel marking lights.

Whoever secures the tender will also have to make sure any external doors and hatches on ship are closed and locked and complete a daily reporting via a checklist form.

The contract, which is up for tender, will be month by month to a maximum of six months while a tender process is undertaken to appoint a principle/primary contractor for the preparation and scuttling of the ship.

Applications close on February 27, for more details head to hpw.qld.gov.au/

qtenders/ and search Tobruk.