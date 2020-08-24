Shining light on region’s new solar farm proposal

THE region could see a boost to renewable energy facilities should the application to turn Isis River land into a solar farm get the green light.

Venn Artibir Group Pty Ltd is the applicant for the Material Change of Use for a Renewable Energy Facility and ancillary caretaker's accommodation application at Lambs Road and 51 Buxton Road, Isis River.

While the site is 209.87ha, the proposed development area is 118.27ha.

According to the documents on PD Online, the proposed solar farm will have photovoltaic (PV) panels placed on single access trackers, associated electrical equipment (including transformers, inverters, and sub-station) and future battery storage.

The land is believed to be suited to this development with its proximity to the

adjacent substation and the existing Ergon transmission line.

POWER UP: An application seeking approval to establish a Solar Farm at an Isis River site (pictured) has been made. Source: QLD Government

The development will be held on the southern and western areas of the site, while the northern and eastern sections will remain "dedicated to bushland".

"The proposed development will provide a new on-site substation and will connect to a new 132kV transmission line that will traverse the site as so to connect with the existing Ergon Energy substation, located on the southern side of Buxton Road," the documents read.

"This will enable energy produced by the proposed development to fed into the grid.

"The energy output is expected to power approximately 24,000 Australian households.

"Accordingly, there have been discussions with Ergon regarding the project and they are

informed of the impending development application."

The documents state, during the construction period, the proposed solar farm is anticipating to employ about 250 people.

There is an intention to install battery storage in the project at a later stage which, at this stage, will be a water cooled cube-type unit solution that is likely to be installed on a small raised mound or platform.

The details of the battery storage aren't finalised yet.

As stipulated in the overview, the exact location for the placement of the panels and electrical equipment within the site is yet to be determined at this early stage of the project.

"Detailed design and procurement of the infrastructure will occur once the approval is obtained," the documents read.

