CQUNIVERSITY Bundaberg.
Shifting business course at region’s CQUni

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
27th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
THE Bundaberg CQUniversity campus has undergone a digital shift for one of their courses in response to reduced numbers.

A CQUniversity's Associate Vice President for Gladstone and Wide Bay regions, Luke Sinclair said a "very small number" of first year units of the Bachelor of Business degree had previously been delivered face-to-face in Bundaberg, however due to low student numbers, the units were moved to an online delivery mode.

While their Bachelor of Laws has always only been offered online.

He said no other courses have had to go online due to low numbers.

At the local campus, he said the Diploma of Nursing was proving very popular and had almost doubled in student numbers.

While degrees in Education (Primary and Secondary) and Psychology were also popular courses at the Bundaberg campus.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey weighed in on the move saying it was a difficult time for universities due to COVID-19 restrictions and the loss of revenue from overseas students.

"It's disappointing to see any cutbacks at the Bundaberg campus," he said.

"Business degrees are often the most lucrative for universities and the most attractive for overseas full-fee paying students.

"CQUni's decision might provide opportunities for other providers to enter the market and invest in the Bundaberg Region."

 

