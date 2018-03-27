She's one of Bundy's 'bloody' heroes this Easter

EASTER is a time to fill up on chocolate and celebrate the spirit of family, but when peak traffic and holiday times combine, it can put unnecessary pressure on the Red Cross blood service.

Elizabeth Schmeider started donating as soon as she turned 18. Now, as she makes her 109th donation, she wants to raise awareness of just how valuable blood products are over this holiday period.

"Easter is a huge time for travelling, so this is an important time for blood supplies,” Mrs Schmeider said.

"Not only are people away, which means there are less donors, but it's a big time for trauma.

"My first 34 donations were whole blood... because that's all that was available... but over the years the uses for blood products has developed so much.”

Mrs Schmeider donates every three weeks and urges people to understand that blood and blood products can be used for far more than just trauma cases.

"Plasma can be used in so many different facets of nursing life and is needed for a range of different reasons,” she said.

"Just giving birth you often need blood, and your children need immunisations which are based on blood products as well.

"Cancer patients and chronic pain sufferers are all treated with blood products, so you never know when it's going to be you... or one of your loved ones.”

Mrs Schmeider's dad died of leukemia so she is also listed as a bone marrow donor.

Bundaberg Donor Centre manager Dean Krueger said Easter was a special time of year and with loyal donors travelling away for the break, the centre required other donors to assist through the period.

"It is very important that we have adequate supplies to treat trauma victims, however large volumes of blood are also used in the treatment of various diseases and unfortunately these treatments can't be stopped over the Easter period,” Mr Krueger said.

"Easter is a very critical time for us here in Australia for blood products, so just in the Bundaberg centre over this period we're looking for an extra 120 blood donations to come through the door.

"Coming into the winter period we're also looking to maintain supplies as people become unwell.”

Mr Krueger said he thinks people do realise the impact they can make, but get caught up in their busy lifestyles where it can be difficult to find the time.

"If you haven't donated before, or if you haven't for some time, this period is great to come in if you've got some time off and donate and save three lives, which is a great Easter treat,” he said.

"There's an ever-increasing demand on plasma and plasma derived products so all blood types are needed.”

To make an appointment, call 13 14 95 or go to donateblood.com.au