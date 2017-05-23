She's a really 'cool cow' - and she's a winner

Oakwood Zone Out with Lauren Kelly, Oakwood Black Sable with Paul Forman and 2017 Miss Gympie Showgirl Wendy Ward.

LOVELY, soft and relaxed.

That is what it takes to win supreme exhibitor of the show.

Oakwood Black Sable, from Paul and Kelli Forman's Oakwood Limousins near Bundaberg, took out the award, given for best animal on ground at the Gympie Show.

The three-year-old limousin also took out the best female for her breed, and the recognition comes just a week after the Formans swept the Roma Show.

Gympie Show chief steward Martin Nolan judged the award and said the cow was exceptional.

"She's a lovely big cow. (A) lovely soft cow for a limousin and a lovely calf behind her,” Mr Nolan said.

Mr Forman said she was his favourite cow.

"I think it's because she's so well balanced. She's got a lot of hip and plenty of style. She's such a free-moving cow.

"She's just a very modern style of cow,” he said.

"She's bred out of a foundation cow in our herd and she's been having a real good run.

"She just got back from Roma Show, where she collected a number of awards. She's had a really good run this season.”

Mr Forman said the cow enjoyed being shown.

"She won her first grand championship when she was 11 months old,” he said.

"She is my favourite personality of any animal I've ever shown. She's just a really cool cow.

"She's got a great personality. She's always willing to go out. (She's) a lot of fun to have around, that's for sure.”

Mr Forman said he had big plans for Oakwood Black Sable.

"We will take her to Bundy (Bundaberg) show next, probably her last. Her calf is Zone Out.

"His father's name is Zone. He is the most chilled out little bull I've ever owned in my life. He just lays out and eats hay. He loves it,” Mr Forman said.