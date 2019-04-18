Menu
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Pets & Animals

Shell shock: Turtle takes on pooch in backyard blitz

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
18th Apr 2019 8:38 AM
THERE are many ferocious creatures in the animal kingdom but none as deadly as the yellow-faced turtle.

On Monday a turtle was brought into Ark Animal Hospital after a Marlow Lagoon resident found the creature fighting their dog.

Ark Animal Hospital veterinary nurse Geraldine Reid cared for the turtle and said the creature was probably searching for a new home.

"I think it's made its way from the lagoon trying to find another body of water and ended up in suburbia," she said.

"We've had a pretty bad Wet season so a lot of the bodies of water are getting low on food and water levels so they move on to find a new place."

Ms Reid said the species wasn't aggressive but was well equipped to hold its own in a scrap.

"It was probably being defensive because the dog approached it," she said.

"Normally turtles come in with punctures through their shells but he did a good job standing up for himself."

The fearless turtle will be released back into the wild this week.

