SHEILAS ADVICE: Women work to uplift each other

BUNDY GIRLS: Nikita Leyden, Alexander Kupics, Blake Coulton and Amanda Coulton (front), Aaliyah Rowland, Makaila Smyth, Oliver Smyth, Chloe Chadwick and Alexandra Free (middle), Allira Coffey, Rhianan Rowland, Michael Smyth, Lalita Miller, Indiella-Grace Bugg, Calleja Gruetzner and Jacinda Pukallus are all members of Sheilas Advice. Mike Knott BUN250518WOMEN1

THEY are a group of women who share a main goal of uplifting one another through hard times - and they have one simple message to spread: support each other.

Sheilas Advice, started by ex-Bundaberg woman Hannah Jackson, is a Facebook group which came about after a few tough times too many and now boasts thousands of members from around the world.

"I started it during my own rough time as a place for women to go for support and friendship,” Ms Jackson said.

"We are a group made to support, uplift and empower those who identify as a woman.”

Ms Jackson said while there were many support pages already on the social media platform, she found them to be a hive of online bullying and negativity.

That's why she wanted Sheilas Advice to stand out from the crowd.

"Growing up I was bullied most of my life to the point the bullies did physically harm to me, the effects of bullying is detrimental - personally I don't think many people understand the extent of that.

"That's what makes Sheilas Advice different. We have zero tolerance for bullying or arguing, we are there to help and support each other.”

Ms Jackson said the Facebook page was closely monitored to deter any type of bad behaviour and also provided professional counselling.

"Selected admin undergo training via 7cups, an online therapy and counselling platform, so we are able to better our help and support,” she said.

Members include many women from Bundaberg but also from all around the world.

"We have rape survivors, domestic violence survivors, women struggling with their identity and many young women who just need guidance through a struggling time of their life,” Ms Jackson said.

"So far we have helped a woman and her children escape a DV relationship and relocate, we have assisted multiple girls with suicidal thoughts seek professional help, we have helped women find love for themselves, step out of their comfort zone and meet new people, reach out when they need and open their heart to others who are in need.”

Next week, Sheilas Advice will be hosting Bundy's Big Night Out at the One Nightclub for women to get together.

"This event is to raise awareness for what we do, to reach more girls and to raise money to support more women,” Ms Jackson said.

"We have a merchandise range and with the funds from our merchandise we have prizes and gifts for our members.

"Our main goal is to make a difference, to bring awareness to topics like bullying, self love, and domestic violence and most importantly to help others.”

The 18+ event will kick off on Saturday, June 9 at 9pm at The One Nightclub. Tickets at sheilas-advice.com.