Shee-P-R saves little lamb

EWE LITTLE BEAUTY: Tonie Simmons, pictured with Shawny, saved Lucy the lamb (inset) by performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on her.

QUICK thinking and a little bit of shee-P-R saved the life of little Lucy the lamb on Tuesday.

The woollen fluffball's mother had complications during labour and Lucy was stillborn with no heart beat and not breathing.

That is when Toni Simmons stepped in to assist.

"I was watching mum - you don't want to interfere too much - and she wasn't progressing and the lamb was stuck," Toni said.

"I went up and after a bit of pushing and pulling we had a little lamb."

Toni said she wasn't moving, concerning given lambs normally stand soon after birth.

"She was lifeless, just gone," she said.

"My mum was standing behind me and said 'quick, just do some thing'."

So Toni took matters into her own hands, or mouth to be precise.

SHEEP P R: A little bit of love and CPR brought Lucky Lucy back to life. Tonie Simmons is thrilled the little lamb responded to her 'sheep'PR. Emma Reid

And with a little bit of chest pumping and mouth-to-mouth Toni was able to resuscitate the newborn.

"I've never had to do anything like it before, but at that moment you would do anything to help," she said.

"Her mumma then took over from me and 20 minutes later she stood up and had her first drink, yay!"

Toni said she had lost a few lambs in the past and was glad she was there at the right time to help.

Sheep P R : SHEEP P R: Quick thinking and a little bit of love from Toni Simmons and she saved the day and little Lucy's life.

Now the little one is thriving along side her mum with the nickname Lucky Lucy.

But even sometimes after the best efforts the lambs don't flourish with their mums and Toni would have to take over bottle feeding them.

That's something she had with the little black-headed dorper, Shawny, a twin forgotten by his mother.

Toni who is the owner of Tonies Ponies at Bargara said the action all took place as peak-hour traffic drove past. Cars slowed down with curious drivers wondering what was going on, Toni said.

When asked if she would do it again, Toni said she wouldn't hesitate, unlike her three boys who didn't want to give her a kiss when they left for school that morning.