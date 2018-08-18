Shed attached to house burns down in blaze

A FIRE at Alloway this morning has burned a shed to the ground.

About 7.05am today Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews responded to reports of a burning shed, attached to a house.

The building, located on Clayton Rd, was believed to be abandoned.

Firefighters remained on scene to battle the blaze and protect the nearby house until just after 9am.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, however, no patients required treatment.

Update to shed-fire at #Alloway. Paramedics cleared from scene. No patients requiring treatment at this incident. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 17, 2018

The structure, engulfed in flames, was unable to be saved and collapsed.

A QFES spokeswoman said a fire investigator was requested to attend the scene.

The fire was not reported as suspicious at the time of the 000 call.