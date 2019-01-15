She-oak poisoner still on the run

STRIPPED BARE: Eleven She-Oak trees have had branches cut down for safety and will be removed completely in the near future.

THE mystery behind who killed the trees along the foreshore at Barolin Point, Coral Cove remains unsolved.

In October last year residents were outraged after a number of coastal she-oaks along the coastal pathway were found lifeless.

At the time Bundaberg Regional Council released a statement about the deteriorating health saying it was first noticed by parks and gardens staff the previous year.

Environmental and Natural Resources spokesman Wayne Honor said staff inspected the trees upon realising they were looking "worse for wear” and made the grim discovery.

"Staff found evidence of manual drilling and poisoning in each of the 11 trees which was causing them to slowly die,” Cr Honor said.

"The incident was reported immediately and staff have since been monitoring the health of the trees.”

Yesterday the NewsMail asked if anyone had been caught or had owned up to the vandalism.

A council spokeswoman said there was no update at this stage, but replacement trees would be planted soon.