'She had a full life for her 27 years, 3 months and 15 days'

JACKIE Moonie still commemorates her daughter's birthday and, along with grieving families around the world, lights a candle for her once a year.

The candles are part of what she wants to share with other grieving parents, grandparents and siblings through the world-wide self-help organisation, Compassionate Friends.

She says Kirsty saved her life and her soul and was the strong one in their relationship.

REMEMBERED: Kirsty Mooney as she is remembered. Contributed

And then suddenly, in her 20s, Kirsty was gone, her life taken in a rear-end collision at Six Mile.

Kirsty was attempting the hazardous right turn across traffic which was then the only southbound way of turning into the Gold Nugget Service Station.

Her death prompted the upgrade which now makes a similar crash at that site impossible.

And now her mum wants to help others, as she and fiance Ken Massey help each other through their loss.

Compassionate Friends offers the only real help there is for an intense and everlasting grief which can be understood only by those who share it.

There are no experts or professional counsellors and no religious or philosophical affiliations, just ordinary people helping each other."

SELF-HELP: Jackie Mooney and her fiance Ken Massey are forming a Gympie branch of the Compassionate Friends organisation, which supports parents, grandparents and people who have lost a loved one. Arthur Gorrie

Compassionate Friends has branches in many other centres, but its Gympie group will meet for the first time at 2pm on the last Saturday of this month, and every month to come.

The meeting will be held at Avenues Lifestyle Support at Sherwood Hall in Red Hill Rd.

"Kirsty was a unique individual and had a very strong faith in Jesus," Jackie said, as she took a lunch break in Memorial Park on Thursday.

Kirsty died five years ago and called Ken "Pa" for the three years he knew her.

"She had a full life for all her 27 years, three months and 15 days.

"She would have been 32 this month," Jackie said. This month's meeting, on June 29, will be two days after that sad birthday, one the Gympie couple mark every year.

"Compassionate Friends is a club you don't want to belong to," Jackie said, "but it helps us find support for one another."

Every year, around the world, the group's members light candles in remembrance, she said.

"Kirsty worked at Pacific Hyundai and she was delivering a car when she died.

"They were fantastic. They helped us, so did a lot of people.

Ken says he has shared in Jackie's grief because he had grown so close to Kirsty as her step father.

"She was an amazing daughter and I loved her with all my heart," she said.