Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shimron Smith, pictured, was thrown from the roof by his brother Shawn Smith, 20. Picture: Supplied
Shimron Smith, pictured, was thrown from the roof by his brother Shawn Smith, 20. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Brother pushes boy, 4, off building

by New York Post
30th Sep 2018 12:05 PM

A 4-YEAR-OLD boy died after his 20-year-old brother apparently pushed him from "an elevated position" at their Brooklyn home, police sources said.

The boy, Shimron Smith, was found dead in the courtyard of the six-storey building on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue K in East Midwood around 3:30am (5:30pm AEST), police said.

Emergency workers pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

His brother Shawn Smith was taken into custody and awaiting charges, according to police.

Shawn Smith reportedly admitted to throwing his brother from the roof.

The motive for the fatal shove was not immediately known.

The victim and suspect's cousin told Eyewitness News that Shawn Smith suffers from mental illness and was previously hospitalised and treated for schizophrenia.

If you are suffering with mental health issues call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636.

child murder editors picks falling death fatality fratricide

Top Stories

    Big win for Bundy's casual workers ahead of Christmas

    premium_icon Big win for Bundy's casual workers ahead of Christmas

    Business Commission rules penalty rates to rise to 25% in November.

    • 30th Sep 2018 12:33 PM
    UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

    News Two adult patients were transported to Biggenden Hospital

    BUNDY WEATHER UPDATE: Rain expected within hours

    BUNDY WEATHER UPDATE: Rain expected within hours

    News Rain is on Bundy's radar today

    ‘I told my date I’m a sex worker’

    ‘I told my date I’m a sex worker’

    Dating People treat sex workers pretty badly, so this often comes up

    Local Partners