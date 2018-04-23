How Shaun Kenny-Dowall became a Knights match-winner

SHAUN Kenny-Dowall knows how quickly things can change. The Newcastle winger went from villain to hero after a miraculous leap saw him clinch the game for the Knights in the final minute of play against the Tigers on Saturday night.

Just minutes before though Kenny-Dowall spilt a Benji Marshall spiralling bomb which gifted Kevin Naiqama a try and the Tigers the lead for the first time.

But Kenny-Dowall has a mantra for dealing with his sometimes rocks or diamonds performances.

"Next job," is what he tells himself after a blunder. "It's just move on. There is no point putting negative energy into it.

"We knew if we could mount some pressure we were saying we would get them in the last minute. That's what we were saying.

"It was an outstanding kick by (Jamie Buhrer). He put it on a platter for me. It was good to come away with a try."

Buhrer too became an unlikely hero when he laid on the cross-field kick. Kenny-Dowall joked that he does not think "any body has" been on the receiving end of a Buhrer bomb.

Knights coach Nathan Brown described Kenny-Dowall's first 40 minutes as the best of any Knights player.

"I'm pretty happy," Kenny-Dowall said. "I was happy with my running game. I got the boys going forward.

"It was disappointing to let them back in the game like that. Obviously there were a few errors. I was proud of the boys. That's an area we've struggled in is fighting back when things go against us.

The Knights celebrate their come-from-behind win against the Tigers.

"We should a lot of character being able to grind back into the game and get the win in the last minute in the game."

Kenny-Dowall said the Knights side he joined midway through last season may not have come away with the win. Belief has been a key message for the Knights this season.

"It's been something we've been talking about," Kenny-Dowall said. "If we front-load our energy and have that intent and attitude.

"We know we can be competitive. It's just a matter of doing it consistently week in week out. That's something we're concentrating and working on going forward."