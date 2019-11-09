Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

PURPOSELESS CRIME: Youths trashed the empty servo building on the corner of Heidke and Bolewski Street.

POLICE are investigating after a gang of youths, aged between 10 and 13, smashed up a vacant service station in Bundaberg.

Police said a group of seven kids ran wild in trashing the Avoca servo.

It’s one of two incidents involving out-of-control youngsters in the past few days.

The other saw a teen steal two vehicles from a car yard, allegedly torching one of the vehicles when it was dumped at Thabeban.

The latest figures of children fronting the court system in Bundaberg are expected to be released any day.

But during the 2017-18 year, 244 children fronted the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on 564 charges.

This represented more than 7 per cent of all people appearing before the court.

In the service station vandalism, the suspects allegedly broke into the site on Heidke St on November 3, between 1.30pm and 2pm.

After entering the premises, the suspects used a fire extinguisher located in the building to spray it all over the business property.

The suspects then proceeded to throw metal items and rocks at the window, causing damage to the glass.

Graffiti was also drawn on some of the walls, including the initials and names of the offenders.

Witnesses called police to the scene when the offenders took off on foot.

Police intercepted the seven suspects, including five boys and two girls, aged 10 to 13 years old. The matter is currently being investigated by the Child Protection Unit (CPU) and once it is determined which offender(s) committed each crime, they will be charged in accordance with the Youth Justice Act.

In the other incident t teenage male was charged with multiple offences after he allegedly stole and damaged two vehicles from a car yard.

The offender allegedly stole a Holden Commodore from Highway Auto Wreckers on Childers Rd in Kensington on June 8.

He also allegedly stole another car, a Holden Civic earlier that month.

One of the cars was found burnt out on Charlie’s Tree Crescent in Thabeban.

Both vehicles belonged to the car wrecker business.

The teen was charged with two counts of unlawful entry to business premises, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of arson of a motor vehicle.

The now 18-year-old man was aged 17 when he committed the crimes earlier this year, which means he will appear in the Children’s Court on December 2.

If you have any information about crime in the community, call Policelink on 131-444 and quote the reference number QP1902183414