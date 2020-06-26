Sydney’s Sam Naismith faces another long stint on the sidelines if the club' s worst fears are realised. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Sydney Swans are rallying around devastated ruckman Sam Naismith who suffered a career-threatening ACL injury in a comprehensive loss to the Western Bulldogs at the SCG.

Naismith had only just returned this season from two years out of the game following a previous ruptured knee.

A visibly shaken coach John Longmire revealed the 27-year-old is still mourning the tragic death of his sister who, had fought a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Swans produced the worst first half of football in their history of playing at the SCG, and were ultimately outplayed 67-39 by a resurgent Bulldogs led by a rampant Marcus Bontempelli.

But it paled into insignificance when compared to the prospect that Naismith will be fighting to take the field again after yet another crippling injury in his cursed career.

Longmire said the club's only thought was for Naismith's welfare, as Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge passed on his support.

"Unfortunately we think he's done his knee. We'll confirm it with a scan but it looks like he's done his knee," said Longmire.

"It was in the last quarter at some stage.

"He missed two years of footy and he came back and plays round one (after 919 days out) and plays really well.

"And then obviously the (COVID-19) break. He lost his sister through that break and then he comes back and does his knee.

"It's a terrible run for him.

"There's nothing you can say. Nothing you can say. You've just got to be there sometimes.

"He's just sitting there. And we need to give him some time to digest it.

"We've got to be with him and look after him. Because he's had a terrible run and in a number of ways just had a terrible run. We need to look after him."

Originally published as Shattered Swan Naismith facing another hard injury road