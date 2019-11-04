Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shattered dad’s moving tribute to crash victim

by Chris Clarke, Jodie O’Brien
4th Nov 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man killed in a crash in Queensland's northwest was a "beautiful gentleman" remembered for his loving nature and his affinity for the country.

Zac Floyd, 20, from Burpengary, was driving a Toyota Hilux with a 28-year-old male passenger, along Cloncurry Duchess Road in Cloncurry on Friday when he lost control of the car.

Mr Floyd's vehicle fishtailed and flipped. He died at the scene.

His passenger, a Mount Isa man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Zac Floyd, 20, died in a car crash at Cloncurry in northwest Queensland on Friday night. Picture: Supplied
Zac Floyd, 20, died in a car crash at Cloncurry in northwest Queensland on Friday night. Picture: Supplied

The tragedy has rattled Mr Floyd's family and friends across Queensland, who have spoken of his loving personality.

"Zac you will always be on my mind and in my heart. You were the most kindest well mannered gentleman I've ever known," Mr Floyd's father Adrian said.

"You are such a beautiful man to be taken so soon. I will always love you my man. I will see you when I get to my spot in heaven. Rest In Peace my son."

Mr Floyd's sister-in-law Whitney Groom also posted her own tribute online to "one special cowboy" with a photo of Mr Floyd playing with his nephew.

"One special cowboy taken way too soon," Ms Groom wrote.

"You were my brother I never got to have Zac. World's best Uncle, Brother and Friend.

"Our memories will never be forgotten. RIP."

A friend wrote on Facebook: "What a sad day, such a tragedy. Deepest condolences to Zac's girlfriend, family, friends & all you fellas from the station. My thoughts are with you all. Rest easy."

More Stories

burpengary cloncurry fatal crash editors picks fatal crash zac floyd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bumper day: 51 people expected in Bundaberg courts today

        premium_icon Bumper day: 51 people expected in Bundaberg courts today

        Crime As well as more than 40 people appearing in Magistrates Court, there are nine people set to appear in Supreme Court, which is sitting in Bundaberg today.

        Wet weather expected for Bundy

        premium_icon Wet weather expected for Bundy

        News WHILE it’s no surprise that temperatures are warming up heading into summer, the...

        Breaking: Man, horse killed in horror hwy crash

        premium_icon Breaking: Man, horse killed in horror hwy crash

        Crime Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Childers.

        Wide Bay third-biggest contributor to Containers for Change program

        premium_icon Wide Bay third-biggest contributor to Containers for Change...

        News More than 85 million containers have been returned in the Wide Bay region in the...