Sharks swarmed by Magpies in opener

ON TOP: Barnstorming Miriam Vale Magpies forward Maverick Sypher plays a big part in the demolition of the South Kolan Sharks on Sunday. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: South Kolan Sharks president John Herwig still can't pinpoint where it went wrong on Sunday.

But he's not worried that it will impact the team's premiership chances in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The side got beaten 90-8 in the first game of the season against the Miriam Vale Magpies at home in a replay of last year's grand final.

The Magpies scored 17 tries to two with Jed Farraway scoring four, Charles Hopf scoring three and Jake Sanders, Brandon Hornby and Maverick Sypher scoring a double each.

"They (Sharks) were just belted,” Herwig said.

"It was just possession, we only had the ball for 15 minutes.

"They controlled the game through their backs.”

Herwig said numbers weren't an issue, the team just didn't play well.

"It was just a game that everything went wrong,” he said.

Herwig said only half the side that played in last year's grand final played on Sunday.

He added the side would be better for the run and aim to hit its best form by Easter.

Magpies coach Mitch Brennan said it was a surprising result - not so much winning, but the margin.

"They had us 8-0 down after the first 10 minutes and we thought that we'd be in for a long afternoon,” he said.

Brennan said he was unsure what happened afterward.

"At the end of the day, we played controlled football and we had 70 per cent of the ball in our attack during the second half,” he said.

"That makes a lot of difference. We worked on our defence during the week, but obviously the ball wasn't down there that often.”

The Magpies will face Avondale this week at home on Saturday at 6.30pm after the side defeated Gin Gin 56-6 in their first game since the 2017 grand final.

The Hawks face the Sharks first at Miriam Vale at 4.30pm.