Sharks set to honour their club great

The South Kolan Sharks will pay tribute to club great Gary Stehbens this weekend.

LEAGUE: "Every task he took up himself, he gave it his 100%, with family it was 110%.”

Right up until the end, South Kolan Football Club committee member Kerry Pagotto said Gary Stehbens did anything he could to help out his beloved Sharkies and the Northern District Rugby League.

Stehbens died on May 14 at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy of over 40 years in the competition he loved.

A player from 1972 to 1986 for three clubs he then became a NDRL referee and a founding member of that committee from 1987 until last year.

But it is with South Kolan Sharks that he made his biggest mark.

He helped reform the club in 1983 after five years in the NDRL wilderness, staying with the club right until his death.

"Gary put an ad in the paper asking for players and instantly the club was formed,” Pagotto said.

"In 1991 the club built their own club house and he put his hand up and took four weeks off over Christmas to help with the bricklaying.

"He was a big part of the club.”

He was even there mowing the lawns and helping the club out earlier this year.

"As a person he was one of the most generous people I know,” he said.

"I could tell hundreds of stories about what he did for people.”

He also played a part in where the NDRL is today and attended every meeting as he welcomed and helped all clubs involved.

Pagotto said he was also an exceptional referee over his almost 30 years in the game.

"He was fair all round and I'm sure you can ask players that and they would say the same,” he said.

Stehbens wasn't just limited to rugby league, he was also a life member and founder of the Bingera and South Kolan Small Bore rifle club.

"The loss of Gary will leave a big hole in all the areas he has helped,” Pagotto said.

"He will be missed that is for sure.”

South Kolan will host this weekend's NDRL round, dedicated to Stehbens.

They will hold a minutes silence between the first and second game with Avondale to take on Gin Gin at 1pm with South Kolan to take on Burnett Heads at 2.50pm.