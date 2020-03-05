Sharks ready for the title hunt

LEAGUE: The South Kolan Sharks firmly believe the team is primed to go on the hunt for its first Northern Districts Rugby League title in five years.

And it can win a grand final at home when it hosts the decider later this year.

The Sharks have hired Andrew Filo to coach the club for this year as it aims to end two years of grand final heartache.

Filo joins after coaching Brothers in reserves in the Bundaberg Rugby League and the Bundaberg West Barbarians in the Spring Cup.

He’s also played for Avondale and Burnett Cutters in the NDRL.

“I heard a rumour that Andy might be available,” Herwig said.

“He brought some good players with him, which was important to us.

“We need a side to compete and there would be nothing better than to win a premiership on our home ground.”

The requirement from Herwig to Filo is to deliver success.

It’s also to create stability at the club with Filo running the show on the ground and Herwig running it off the ground.

“We were shot ducks three years ago,” Herwig said

“Thinks are looking up a bit.

“I told Andrew when he signed on as coach, I want a coach that can coach the side and stay out of my hair so I can run the club.

“If I have to, I can still have input but I let him have free reign.”

So far it has been good and Herwig has been impressed with the respect the players have for him and what he delivers in return.

Almost 20 players have been training before the season start.

Filo said the decision to move was a simple one.

“The biggest reason was I wanted to play footy with my mates before hanging up the boots, both coaching and playing,” he said.

“John and Beryl (Herwig) are lovely people and have welcomed my family in.

“They look after our families and the vibe is good.”

Filo revealed he wouldn’t play in the first few rounds as he assessed how the team stood up in the competition.

He added that players joining the club from other clubs, including Brothers his previous club, wasn’t done with the wrong intentions.

Up to 10 players have moved with Filo to the Sharks to play.

“You never like to take players from a club,” he said.

“I’m very loyal to Brothers, they gave me my coaching career to start off with.

“It was just a change for me and my family.

Filo backed the president’s goal to deliver a premiership.

He added the foundation was created to go for the title through the hard work of others.

“It would mean a lot to the club (to win),” Filo said.

“Andrew Mason coached the last two years and got both to the grand final, which is a great honour.

“I hope to do the same and go one better.

The season starts on April 18 with South Kolan facing Gin Gin in the season opener.

