Sharks face relocation as NRL prepares to take over licence

The Cronulla Sharks are in serious danger of being taken over by the NRL. Picture: Brett Costello

IF THE Sharks are crippled financially the NRL would take immediate control of the cash-strapped club, according to reports.

Fines totalling $800,000 were dished out to the club on Thursday over the Shane Flanagan saga, and further penalties are expected once the salary cap breach investigation is completed in January.

These significant hits to Cronulla's coffers would throw the club's immediate future into doubt, with the Daily Telegraph reporting the NRL is considering the relocation of the one-time premiers.

Veteran league writer Dean Ritchie says the NRL have held "private talks at the highest level" because the governing body cannot afford for Cronulla to dive into bankruptcy without having a contingency plan.

Ritchie says the option of relocating the Sharks to either Brisbane or Perth has been raised.

Of course, the Sharks - who endured a $3 million loss in 2018 and are without jersey sponsors - are confident they can avoid such a scenario and have reportedly guaranteed two financial injections to keep them afloat in the short term.

News Corp also understands the next stage of the Woolooware Bay development - based next to Shark Park - will result in another financial boon.

The NRL recently announced it would spend 12 months working on a relocation and expansion strategy.