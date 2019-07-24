Sharks consider Grub move

One State of Origin star could be shifting clubs, another is poised to re-sign while a mooted Origin star may need to find a new home.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Cronulla has expressed preliminary internal interest in securing out-of-favour Wests Tigers star, Josh Reynolds.

And Manly is ready to re-sign centre Dylan Walker which could lead to hooker Api Koroisau - discussed as a NSW hooking candidates three years ago - being told he can leave Brookvale early.

Reynolds has two years remaining on his current Wests Tigers deal but has been told he can shop himself around.

Sources close to Cronulla suggest the club would be prepared to outlay around $300,000 to pinch Reynolds from Concord. Reynolds is on a contract worth around $800,000 a season.

That would mean Wests Tigers would have to pay around $500,000 a season of Reynolds' contract despite him joining a rival club. It would though mean Wests Tigers has a bonus $300,000 to spend in their salary cap.

Cronulla won't pay big money for Reynolds but would look at making an offer if the price was right.

Some at Cronulla may be surprised if the club did chase Reynolds given the Sharks have just lost rising five-eighth Kyle Flanagan to the Sydney Roosters from next season.

Reynolds, who lives in the Sutherland Shire, is currently playing Canterbury Cup for Wests Tigers feeder club, Western Suburbs.

The 2014 NSW State of Origin winning five-eighth would have to battle with current halves Chad Townsend and Shan Johnson for a starting spot should he join Cronulla.

While Reynolds' future remains clouded, former Blues utility Walker appears set to be retained by Manly.

Walker is off contract after this season with the Sea Eagles looking to announce his retention someone this week.

He missed the start of this season through an NRL imposed suspension but has returned in stellar form in a Manly side sitting fifth on the NRL competition table.

Koroisau still has two years remaining on his current contract but may be moving on.

The Sea Eagles are looking to upgrade fellow hooker Manase Fainu, meaning Koroisau may be the odd player out.

Koroisau hasn't been told he is unwanted but knows he can leave should he find another club.

Manly is poised to splash out around $2m a year to re-sign the Tom and Jake Trbojevic in coming weeks.

Talks between the pair's manager, Paul Sutton, and Manly coach Des Hasler are continuing. No deal has been completed but negotiations are moving along nicely.

