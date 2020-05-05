Sharks bite into a new era

Iezekiel Waia on his way to the try line to score for South Kolan last year. The club has a new logo for 2020.

LEAGUE: When Bundy comes together it can produce some great and wonderful times. And now one club has modernised to the 21st century.

When the Northern Districts Rugby League starts after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, one team will return with a new logo.

The South Kolan Sharks have updated their logo that has served them since it started.

The new South Kolan Sharks logo

The symbolic features of the club is still there, with the shark front and centre, the club name, and the famous blue and black colours.

But now it has transformed the club into the new era.

“They’ve got a new coach (Andrew Filo) and I’ve known him since he was in high school,” designer and Bundy’s Michael West (Westy) said.

“He contacted me, wanted a whole new look, not just a logo.”

The idea originally for the new look came from designing a hat.

West then suggested a new logo and the idea came from there.

“I think that existing logo has been around for almost 50 years,” he said.

“I was given no brief, just come up with a new logo.

“Fortunately with what I did everyone liked it.”

West, in images obtained by the NewsMail, started with the shark in the centre and then drew a circle around it.

He then added the name of the club around the outside of the shark before adding the colours to finish the logo.

West said the project took weeks to complete.

“I took quite a few weeks; it wasn’t an overnight thing,” he said.

“Doing the final artwork took a few hours, then all the preliminary sketches took a while.”

One thing West wanted was an aggressive shark to show the club meant business, just like it tries to do when it takes to the field.

“I wanted an aggressive-looking shark, for sure, no childish shark,” he said.

“Perhaps that might have been one of the things that Andy was looking for.

“Hopefully it puts them in good stead: a modern aggressive look.”

West who is based on the Sunshine Coast but has lived in Bundaberg for most of his life is no stranger to designing logos.

He’s done it for multiple business and for sporting clubs not only in Bundy but around Australia.

West has also designed most of the logos for the Spring Cup teams including the Turtles Brothers, the Bundaberg West Barbarians, the Isis Crushers and the Bundaberg Pythons.

You can check out his work at pointofdesign.com.au